Provincial police seized a large quantity of methamphetamine from a vehicle and properties in Perth and Wellington counties this week.

It began with a vehicle search in Minto Township on Wednesday, that saw methamphetamine, cash and the vehicle itself seized by police.

Then on Thursday, search warrants were executed at an address on Albert Avenue in North Perth and another on Minto Road in Minto Township.

Police say more methamphetamine, as well as psilocybin, more offence-related property and drug trafficking paraphernalia were seized.

According to investigators, the value of the drugs seized is estimated at $218,000 and of the offence-related property is $49,000

As a result a 33-year-old North Perth man has been arrested and charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking methamphetamine and psilocybin.