More doctors to receive training in Sarnia-Lambton
Nobody takes for granted their access to reliable medicine, and more doctors will be trained in Sarnia-Lambton thanks to a new partnership between Bluewater Health and Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.
The physician’s shortage isn’t unique to the region, however, starting in fall 2025, eight third-year students will be given the opportunity to complete clerkship training at Bluewater Health – the first step in clinical training.
Over two years, students will gain experience in Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine, Surgery, Internal Medicine, Psychiatry and Obstetrics and Gynecology and more.
“We know many medical graduates end up working where they train, because they become familiar with the local system, local health providers, and develop connections to the community,” said Dr. Michel Haddad, chief of staff at Bluewater Health. “By bringing MD students to Sarnia-Lambton for two full years of clinical training, we can show them not only what it looks like to work here, but also what life looks like in Sarnia and Lambton County. This is great news for our region.”
Currently many students complete some aspect of training at Bluewater Health, however, this addition is special because the same eight students will complete the vast majority of their required clerkship rotations in the community.
Dr. Noranda Nyholt, opened a family practice in Sarnia in 2016. Her rotations in Sarnia led her to eventually chose to call the area home – permanently.
“Smaller centres can be a hard sell for students who don’t know them, but there is so much opportunity here. The local hospital is vibrant, local patient care is great, and there are various local specialists who make me feel well supported,” she said. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t say, ‘Man, am I lucky,’” said Dr. Nyholt.
Boots on the ground directly translate to more healthcare workers in the community, so this introduction of more exposure to Sarnia-Lambton means more doctors in the future – a huge win for residents.
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Former Nazi bunker turned into hotel and leisure complex in Germany
At 58 meters tall - just a little taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but with considerably more heft - the St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, has dominated the city skyline for just over 80 years.
Here's what could be a sign of future cognitive decline
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
Stonehenge 'altar stone' came from Scotland and not Wales, new research shows
The ancient ritual meaning of Stonehenge is still a mystery, but researchers are one step closer to understanding how the famous stone circle was created.
Ukraine says it has taken more ground and prisoners during its advance into Russia border region
Ukrainian forces pushed on with their major cross-border advance into Russia's Kursk region for a second week Wednesday, claiming that they took more ground, captured more Russian prisoners and destroyed a bomber in attacks on military airfields.
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer loses temper after being ejected in 7th inning
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
DNA investigation links California serial killer to 1986 killing of young woman near Los Angeles
The long-unsolved 1986 killing of a young Southern California woman has been linked to a convicted serial killer who admitted the crime, authorities said Tuesday.
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.