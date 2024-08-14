More doctors to receive training in Sarnia-Lambton

Nobody takes for granted their access to reliable medicine, and more doctors will be trained in Sarnia-Lambton thanks to a new partnership between Bluewater Health and Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.

The physician’s shortage isn’t unique to the region, however, starting in fall 2025, eight third-year students will be given the opportunity to complete clerkship training at Bluewater Health – the first step in clinical training.

Over two years, students will gain experience in Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine, Surgery, Internal Medicine, Psychiatry and Obstetrics and Gynecology and more.

“We know many medical graduates end up working where they train, because they become familiar with the local system, local health providers, and develop connections to the community,” said Dr. Michel Haddad, chief of staff at Bluewater Health. “By bringing MD students to Sarnia-Lambton for two full years of clinical training, we can show them not only what it looks like to work here, but also what life looks like in Sarnia and Lambton County. This is great news for our region.”

Currently many students complete some aspect of training at Bluewater Health, however, this addition is special because the same eight students will complete the vast majority of their required clerkship rotations in the community.

Dr. Noranda Nyholt, opened a family practice in Sarnia in 2016. Her rotations in Sarnia led her to eventually chose to call the area home – permanently.

“Smaller centres can be a hard sell for students who don’t know them, but there is so much opportunity here. The local hospital is vibrant, local patient care is great, and there are various local specialists who make me feel well supported,” she said. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t say, ‘Man, am I lucky,’” said Dr. Nyholt.

Boots on the ground directly translate to more healthcare workers in the community, so this introduction of more exposure to Sarnia-Lambton means more doctors in the future – a huge win for residents.