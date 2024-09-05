MLPS appoints new director of paramedic services
The Middlesex-London Paramedic Services (MLPS) Authority Board has announced the appointment of Adam Bennett as the new Director of Paramedic Services.
According to MLPS, this comes after an ‘extensive national search.’
Bennett, who has been serving as the interim chief, brings over 24 years of service with MLPS.
"We are confident that Adam Bennett's vision and commitment to excellence will drive MLPS forward, ensuring that we continue to provide high-quality emergency response and care services to the Middlesex-London community," said Brian Ropp, chair of the MLPS Authority Board. "Adam's leadership style aligns perfectly with our goal of fostering a supportive and collaborative environment for all MLPS staff."
Commenting on his appointment, Adam Bennett said, "I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the Middlesex-London Paramedic Services at such a pivotal time. My focus will be on building a culture of openness, transparency, and support, ensuring that every member of our team feels valued and empowered.”
