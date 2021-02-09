MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths Tuesday.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 5,913 cases, with 3,946 resolved and 179 deaths, leaving 1,788 active cases.

The two new deaths, a woman in her 80s associated with a long-term care home and a man in his 60s, follow a three-day streak with no deaths.

The MLHU is now dealing with outbreaks at six seniors' facilities, after an outbreak at Chelsey Park Retirement Community was declared over.

New COVID-19 cases were found at three Thames Valley District School Board schools, but there are no school outbreaks.

Health officials say assessment centres in London will be open on Family Day, Feb. 15, the Carling Assessment Centre from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oakridge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, telephone booking at Oakridge will not be available that day.

Further details on hours and those who are eligible for testing at the city's assessment centres are available here.

There are five ongoing outbreaks at Elgin and Oxford county institutions, but a significant outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg has been declared over by Southwestern Public Health.

One new death was reported associated with an outbreak at the Caressant Care Retirement Home in Woodstock, but no new cases. The home now has a total of 69 cases and two deaths.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 117 active, 2,391 total, 2,209 resolved, 65 deaths (two new deaths)

Huron-Perth – none new, 39 active, 1,267 total, 1,182 resolved, 46 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 50 active, 1,372 total, 1,279 resolved, 38 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 21 active, 665 total, 643 resolved, one death

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 43 active, 1,878 total, 1,791 resolved, 44 deaths (two new deaths)

Lambton County is dealing with two active workplace outbreaks, five at seniors' facilities and one at the Sarnia Jail, where two inmates and one staff member have tested positive.

The most serious are at Vision Rest Home in Sarnia where there have been 48 cases and three deaths and Village on the St. Clair, which has had 43 cases and five deaths.

Across Ontario, 1,022 cases were reported, a significant drop that has not been seen for months.