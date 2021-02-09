LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is reporting cases of COVID-19 at three of its schools, the most reported in a single day since students returned to class.

The three schools with cases are Caradoc North Public School, Clara Brenton Public School, and Westminster Secondary School.

The school board says that all staff, parents and guardians of affected school communities were immediately notified.

As has been the case since the school year began local health units have been working to identify close contacts.

If you child attends one of these schools and you have not been contacted by your health unit then your child is not considered at risk.

All three of the schools remain open.