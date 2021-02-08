MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Starting next Tuesday, Middlesex-London and areas covered by surrounding health units will return to the colour-coded COVID-19 response framework.

While Feb. 16 brings the end of the stay-at-home order and the resumption of more localized rules for 28 areas across Ontario, it isn't clear into what colour each region will emerge.

London Mayor Ed Holder says, "Right now we expect to be trending toward either the orange or the red, at this point more orange. Regardless of where we end up this is not back to normal."

Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie added, "We expect to have a converstion with the chief medical officer of health about the colour-coded system and where this region would return to next week. The decision of that is a decision of cabinet, so it’s really about what the data is looking like."

Both Holder and Mackie stress that despite the changes it's not time for people to let their guards down.

Meanwhile Lambton County's medical officer of health says that as of right now that region is trending toward the green or orange zone.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that the province-wide state of emergency would not be renewed, and so would end Feb. 9, but everyone is still strongly advised to stay home, avoid gatherings, minimize travel between regions and limit close contacts to their own household.

The new framework though will allow most non-essential businesses to reopen, even in grey-lockdown zones - with a limit of 25 per cent of capacity. Other public health and safety measures for businesses are expected to be announced.

Still, the province is also introducing what officials are calling an 'emergency brake' for immediate action if there is surge in cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement, "…the situation in our hospitals remains precarious and the new variants pose a considerable threat to all of us…we have developed an emergency brake system giving us the flexibility to contain community spread quickly in a specific region, providing an extra layer of protection."

The stay-at-home order remains in effect in Toronto, Peel and York Region until Feb. 22.