MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths Monday.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 5,896 cases, with 3,909 resolved and 177 deaths, leaving 1,808 active cases.

This is the third straight day that no COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the region, though 65 new cases were reported over the weekend.

Outbreaks are ongoing at seven seniors' facilities in Middlesex-London, but there are none in any area schools or hospitals.

The London Health Sciences Centre is reporting 22 inpatients – eight in the ICU – and 10 staff testing positive as of Monday.

There are six ongoing outbreaks at Elgin and Oxford county institutions.

Since Friday, Southwestern Public Health is reporting four new cases associated with the outbreak at Caressant Care Retirement Home in Woodstock, which has now seen 69 cases and one death.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – six new, 134 active, 2,389 total, 2,192 resolved, 63 deaths (one new death)

Huron-Perth – eight new, 78 active, 1,267 total, 1,143 resolved, 46 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 57 active, 1,369 total, 1,269 resolved, 38 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 22 active, 663 total, 640 resolved, one death

Sarnia-Lambton – five new, 47 active, 1,877 total, 1,788 resolved, 42 deaths

Schools in Lambton, Huron-Perth and Haldimand-Norfolk are among those returning to in-class learning Monday. Schools in Toronto, Peel and York Region are the only ones still doing online learning only, and will resume in-person learning Feb. 16.

For the third day in a row, fewer than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the province, but there were 33 more deaths.