LONDON, ONT -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit says it is working with the relevant school bus company to address a COVID-19 case associated with a single bus route as of Saturday.

The health unit says their accessment to date indicates that transmission did not take place within the bus or school environment.

"In this situation, the person with COVID-19 has been contacted directly by our COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Team. We are working with the individuals and the bus company, along with the relevant school boards to identify others, both in and out of the bus environment, who may have been exposed and to determine their risk level," the health unit said in a release.

As of Saturday, the health unit say there are no outbreaks in any bus routes, schools or children centres in Grey Bruce.

Public Health will contact any close contacts of the case.