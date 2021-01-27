Advertisement
No injuries after school bus carrying 15 students slides into ditch in Grey County
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 1:56PM EST
A school bus got stuck in a ditch in Grey-Bruce on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Supplied)
LONDON, ONT. -- No one was hurt after a school bus transporting 15 students left the roadway and slid into a ditch in Grey County Wednesday morning.
OPP say the crash happened on Grey Road 132, east of Hwy 10 in Grey Highlands shortly before 9 a.m.
Police say road conditions were icy and snowy at the time.
The students were safely transported to school and the bus was removed from the ditch.