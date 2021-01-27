LONDON, ONT. -- No one was hurt after a school bus transporting 15 students left the roadway and slid into a ditch in Grey County Wednesday morning.

OPP say the crash happened on Grey Road 132, east of Hwy 10 in Grey Highlands shortly before 9 a.m.

Police say road conditions were icy and snowy at the time.

The students were safely transported to school and the bus was removed from the ditch.