MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Grey Bruce OPP say a young child is safe after an alleged abduction on Saugeen First Nation.

Provincial police were called to a residence on Eagle Street shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a child abduction.

Police say a suspect reportedly broke into the home, took a young child and fled.

Fortunately, the parents were able to pursue the suspect and regain custody of their child. The child was not injured.

The suspect fled the scene, but was soon located and taken into custody.

A 26-year-old man from Saugeen First Nation has been charged with abduction of a person under 14 and break and enter.

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday.

