LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths Sunday.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 5,875 cases, with 3,876 resolved and 177 deaths, leaving 1,822 active cases.

Two new school cases were reported late Thursday by the Thames Valley District School Board, one at London's Sir Isaac Brock Public School and another Hickson Central Public School.

Active outbreaks continue at eight area seniors' facilities, with a new outbreak at Chartwell Parkhill declared on Thursday.

Lambton Public Health (LPH) is investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks all declared on Saturday.

Outbreaks include one workplace, one institutional workplace and one Long-term care home in Sarnia.

There are no outbreaks at London-area hospitals.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

• Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 1335 active, 2,383 total, 2,186 resolved, 62 deaths

• Huron-Perth – 80 active, 1,259 total, 1,134 resolved, 45 deaths

• Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 60 active, 1,365 total, 1,262 resolved, 38 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – 29 active, 663 total, 633 resolved, one death

• Sarnia-Lambton – 11 new, 50 active, 1,872 total, 1,780 resolved, 42 deaths (one new)

Ontario has logged nearly 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths as hospitalizations related to the disease continue to drop.

Health officials reported 1,489 new infections on Sunday, marking an increase from the 1,388 cases confirmed a day earlier.