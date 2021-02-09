WINGHAM, ONT. -- One of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in Huron-Perth is almost over.

With no new infections in the past two weeks, the outbreak in the nursing home at Listowel’s Caressant Care has been declared over.

However, two active staff cases mean the attached retirement home remains in outbreak.

All told, 16 Caressant Care residents have succumbed to the illness since the outbreak began on Jan. 10.

In all, 112 people contracted COVID-19, 73 residents and 39 staff members. That is almost three-quarters of the residents in the seniors' facility who came down with it.

At the outbreak's peak, 19 residents were moved to area hospitals due staffing shortages. Since then 10 residents have returned to the home.

“It has been a long, difficult road for everyone at Caressant Care Listowel,” said Jim Lavalle, president of Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Homes Ltd., in a statement.

“We are so pleased to see this outbreak end and we can’t thank our care partners enough for their support and expertise that helped guide us through this difficult time."

With Caressant Care Listowel under control, Huron-Perth’s largest active COVID-19 outbreak is at Seaforth Manor, where 43 residents and 19 staff have tested positive.