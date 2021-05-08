LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 88 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, and one new death.

It marks a small uptick in the 87 cases reported Friday following 94 cases Thursday and 111 cases Wednesday.

The death was a woman in her 90s not associated with a long-term care or retirement community.

The region now has a total of 11,080 cases, with 9,965 resolved leaving 907 active cases. The new death brings the regional death toll to 208.

There are 1,831 cases with a variant of concern, largely the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. There are an additional 281 cases with a mutation-positive sample.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), there are 94 inpatients with COVID-19, of which 43 are in intensive care. Out-of-region patients account for ten in acute care and 24 in the ICU.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 19 new, 122 active, 3,509 total, 3,3 11 resolved, 76 deaths, 546 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – eight new, 241 active, 2,435 total, 2,148 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – eight new, 48 active, 1,622 total, 1,521 resolved, 53 deaths, 129 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – seven new, 84 active, 3,317 total, 3,177 resolved, 56 deaths, 439 variants

Grey-Bruce – five new, 48 active, 1,234 total, 1,186 resolved, five deaths