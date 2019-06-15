

London soccer star Jessie Fleming scored her first goal at the FIFA Women’s World Cup to break a 0-0 deadlock Saturday between Canada and New Zealand in France.

Fleming’s goal comes on the biggest stage of women’s soccer.

Her teammate Nichelle Prince rushed down the left side of the field with two defenders nearby to get the ball and then passed out front to Fleming, who scorched a one-touch into the back of the net.

Prince later scored a goal of her own to make it a 2-0 victory for Canada, which advances to the Round of 16.

Saturday’s game was Fleming’s fourth World Cup game appearance.

The Beal high school graduate made her international soccer debut at age 15.