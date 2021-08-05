LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting eight new infections Wednesday, but no new deaths from COVID-19.

This is up slightly from seven on Wednesday and no new cases Tuesday.

The region now has a total of 12,821 cases and 231 deaths, with 12,538 resolved cases leaving 52 active.

There are now 3,636 cases with a variant of concern, including 129 of the highly contagious Delta variant.

The province saw a jump in new infections Thursday with 213 new cases. this comes after a dip Wednesday of 139, 168 on Tuesday and 164 on Monday.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 36 active, 3,975 total, 3,855 resolved, 84 deaths, 889 variants

Grey-Bruce – five new, 49 active, 2,140 total, 2,058 resolved, 19 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – zero new, 13 active, 2,746 total, 2,679 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, eight active, 1,945 total, 1,880 resolved, 57 deaths, 362 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, two active, 3,640 total, 3,570 resolved, 68 deaths, 685 variants