MLHU mum about workplace investigations but new medical officer of health to lead with 'kindness'

Following a unanimous vote, the Middlesex-London Board of Health has recommended Dr. Alex Summers become the new medical officer of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

The 34-year-old started with the health unit in 2018 as associate MOH, and has served as the region’s acting medical officer of health since Dr. Mackie took a leave of absence last fall.

Dr. Summers will oversee a gradual transition by staff from emergency pandemic response to more traditional public health roles.

“I am committed with the senior leadership team, and the board, for (employees) to find the space to unpack and acknowledge their experiences so that we can recapture the joy of public health work,” he explains.

Dr. Summers inherits a health unit under scrutiny after CUPE Local 101, which represents about 300 current employees, expressed concerns about a negative work environment.

“No comment,” replied MLHU’s CEO Emily Williams when asked by CTV News if there are investigations or other processes underway dating from Dr. Mackie’s time as Medical Officer of Health. “What our staff and union leadership need to hear from us is that we’re committed to working to develop a positive work environment at the health unit.”

Chair of the Board of Health Matthew Reid makes this commitment to staff, “Employee health and wellness is going to be a focus going forward in the future, and it is very important for all of our staff to feel supported.”

“We are going to be committed to kindness each and every day,” adds Dr. Summers. “It is going to be a cornerstone of how we put in work as an organization.”

Summers is a graduate of the Queen’s University School of Medicine, completed his residency in public health and preventive medicine at the University of Toronto and holds a Master of Public Health from Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He is also an Adjunct Faculty member at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at Western University, in the Master of Public Health Program.

Dr. Chris Mackie officially resigned from the role of medical officer of health on Monday. It was announced in November that he was taking a leave of absence.

Mackie previously faced criticism for leaving large amounts of equipment behind at 50 King St. after declaring the MLHU successfully moved to CitiPlaza.

An investigation found personal information and personal health information remained on two hard drives that were left behind.

Paper documents left at 50 King St. included information about 270 involved in a food poisoning investigation.

Last year, he defended accepting more than $100,000 of pandemic overtime pay during 2020.

The hiring of Dr. Alex Summers as Medical Officer of Health is still pending final approval by the province.