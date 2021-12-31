MLHU following new Ont. guidelines on testing, case management

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is updating its testing and isolation guidance, and will change how it reports and manages new cases.

Health officials say the changes will follow the province's guidelines and come as, "The arrival of COVID-19’s Omicron variant has led to a rapid increase in cases unlike any seen during the pandemic so far, setting daily case count records and increasing the demand for rapid and PCR testing that exceeds local and provincial capacity."

Among the provincial changes:

The isolation period for all vaccinated individuals and children under the age of 12 will be five days following the onset of symptoms.

Rapid antigen tests will be prioritized for health care workers and those in high-risk settings.

PCR testing will only be for those who are symptomatic and at high risk of severe illness, including those who work in long-term care and retirement homes.

Fourth doses will be offered to long-term care home residents.

As of Jan. 28, 2022, booster doses will be required for all staff, students, volunteers and caregivers in long-term care and retirement homes.

Of note, updated capacity limits in large venues and delaying the return to school until Jan. 5, 2022 were also announced Thursday.

Changes to reporting and case management

The MLHU says that as of Friday, it will focus case management efforts on those infections that happen in long-term care and retirement facilities, hospitals and some congregate living locations.

Due to the sheer volume of cases, the health unit said it realizes it "will not be advised of every new case, nor will every new case even be detected or reported."

In a statement, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said, “COVID-19 is now spreading in the community faster than we can test for it or detect it. This means we need to focus our case investigation efforts where they can be most effective.”

Anyone who develops symptoms like a fever, chills, new or worsening cough and a decrease or loss of sense of smell or taste is asked to consider their illness to be COVID-19 and isolate, without waiting to be contacted by the health unit.

Summers added, “The Omicron variant requires us to follow a radically different approach to slow transmission in our community. Maintaining physical distance, wearing a mask and limiting time spent with others will slow how quickly it spreads.”