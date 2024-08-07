MLHU finds Legionella bacteria linked to outbreak in local cooling towers

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) has identified two additional cases of Legionnaires' Disease as part of a local outbreak.

There are now a total of 24 cases and the number of people in hospital has decreased from four to two.

Health unit staff are still working to identify the exact source of the legionella bacteria that led to the outbreak, but say they have found evidence of it in three cooling towers within the geographical testing area.

A health unit spokesperson told CTV News the cooling towers identified to date are not on residential buildings and otherwise vary in terms of use.

Legionnaires’ Disease is a respiratory illness caused by a bacteria called Legionella. It is characterized by high fever, chills, a dry cough, shortness of breath and can lead to pneumonia. Symptoms of Legionnaires usually begin two to ten days after encountering the bacteria.

Legionella bacteria are very commonly found in the environment, usually in water from hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, large plumbing systems or parts of an air-conditioning system.

According to the health unit, if the bacteria are then aerosolized or misted into the air, humans may breathe them in and become unwell.

Legionella is not transmitted from person-to-person, through public waterworks, or through the consumption of contaminated foods.