    Police seize multiple weapons, drugs and cash in London

    London police have seized a number of weapons, drugs and cash, in a recent bust.

    Around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, police said a citizen reported a man getting into a downtown taxi with a handgun tucked into his waistband.

    Police found the suspect and have now charged the 44 year old with three counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, and four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

     

    Items seized in the search

    • Four replica handguns
    • Sawed-off shotgun
    • Stun-gun/taser
    • 108.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, value $9,729
    • 8.9 grams of suspected Fentanyl, value $2,225
    • 34 x 100 mg of suspected Morphine pills, value $850
    • 18 x 18 mg of suspected Hydromorphone pills, value $450
    • 22 x 8mg of suspected Dilaudid pills, value $374
    • Digital scale
    • Approximately $1,600 in cash

