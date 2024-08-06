Prison sentence for man who killed woman in stolen pickup truck

Colleen Slota was described in court as a kind and loving person who always put others ahead of herself.

But on April 19 of last year, her full and active life came to a violent end when she was struck and killed by a stolen pick-up truck, which was being chased by police officers in south London near Thompson Road and Adelaide Street.

A vehicle driven by Shawn Tinning, a 39-year-old with a lengthy criminal record who fled from the scene, hit the 62-year-old, who was coming home from work.

In handing down his sentence, Justice Brian White did not mince words and said,”Shawn Tinning selfishly and cowardly left the scene with no thought for the occupant of the other vehicle.”

Earlier this year, Tinning pled guilty to criminal negligence causing death and failing to remain at the scene. Slota’s family said the incident should never have taken place.

Outside the London courthouse, Slota’s niece, Natasha Newby, said, “He (Tinning) could have stopped and she would still be here today without this grief.”

Justice White sentenced Tinning to a total six years, however with credit for time served, he has just over three years left. Tinning also received a three year driving prohibition.

Newby said the death will be everlasting.

“We will think of her every day and remember, she will live in our hearts forever," she said.