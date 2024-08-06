Strathroy-Caradoc police seeking information regarding mischief investigation

The Stratroy-Caradoc police is appealing to the public for information to assist in a mischief investigation.

Sometime overnight on Thursday and into Friday, a cornfield on Walkers Drive was damaged.

The crop and the farmer’s 911 address sign sustained police said around $1,000 worth of damage.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect(s) involved is asked to contact the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.