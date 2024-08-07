LONDON
London

    • Abandoned vehicle leads to charges: OPP

    An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    An abandoned vehicle investigation in Middlesex Centre has led to charges being laid against two people.

    On Sunday morning around 5:45, OPP were sent to Longwoods Road at Carriage Road for an abandoned vehicle.

    Police said it left the roadway and went into the ditch.

    Upon searching the area, two people were found walking from the scene.

    As a result, a 50-year-old driver of London has been charged with multiple drug related charges, as well as flight from an officer and failure to remain.

    A 44-year-old passenger of London is also facing drug related charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News