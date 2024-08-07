Abandoned vehicle leads to charges: OPP

An abandoned vehicle investigation in Middlesex Centre has led to charges being laid against two people.

On Sunday morning around 5:45, OPP were sent to Longwoods Road at Carriage Road for an abandoned vehicle.

Police said it left the roadway and went into the ditch.

Upon searching the area, two people were found walking from the scene.

As a result, a 50-year-old driver of London has been charged with multiple drug related charges, as well as flight from an officer and failure to remain.

A 44-year-old passenger of London is also facing drug related charges.