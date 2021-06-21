WINGHAM, ONT. -- Claire Nicholson has spent most of her young life in hospital, after being diagnosed with leukemia just days before her first birthday.

“It’s crushing,” says Claire’s mother, Mandy. “You never expect something like that to happen to your or your family. It’s always to people you know.”

Following months of chemotherapy treatments in London, there was optimism that Claire’s cancer had gone away by late last year, but in May, the Nicholson’s got word that Claire’s cancer was back, and she’s been in hospital, ever since.

“She’s a champ. Other than when she’s really sick, you’d never know that she was going through cancer. She putters along like a normal toddler would. She talks better than most two years old, better than most four year olds, really. Other than cancer, she’s really healthy,” says Mandy.

Mitchell, Ont. toddler Claire Nicholson fighting leukemia in this undated photo. (Source: Nicholson family)

Nicholson says they would be struggling even more, if not for their hometown of Mitchell’s support, with meals, money, and words of encouragement.

“Without them, it would be a much darker place,” says Mandy.

Claire is currently fighting a fungal infection, as she awaits a bone marrow transplant. Family and community members are stepping up to get tested, as a potential match.

“If you are between the ages of 17 and 35, you could be someone’s lifeline,” says Perth-Wellington MP John Nater, who is pushing the public to join Canada’s stem cell registry by clicking here.

While there is optimism young Claire can push her leukemia back into remission again, the bone marrow transplant is the best long term solution for her.

“Any child that’s had a childhood cancer is preconditioned to develop other types of cancer later on in life, but the hope is this type of cancer she has now, won’t come back,” says Mandy.

To learn more about young Claire’s journey, you can visit this Facebook page..