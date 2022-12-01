Minor injuries reported after downtown robbery

A London man is charged in relation to what police are describing as a robbery.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, police say a man was waiting outside a restaurant in the 100-block of King Street when another man approached, allegedly assaulted him, got in the victim’s car and drove away.

Not long after, police say the suspect struck a street sign in the area of Clarence and King Streets and fled from the stolen vehicle on foot.

A police dog tracked and found the 31-year-old suspect nearby where he was taken into custody and charged with robbery/theft from person with violence, impaired operation of a conveyance, impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration and operation while prohibited.

The victim in the incident suffered minor injuries.