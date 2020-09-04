Advertisement
Minor injuries after transports collide on Commissioners Road East
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 8:56AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 4, 2020 8:57AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Police are reporting minor injuries after two transport trucks collided head-on in the area of Commissioners Road East and Meadowgate Boulevard Friday morning.
The area was closed down for clean up after fluids leaked following the crash.
Police say the fluids were deemed to be not hazardous.
The area was expected to reopen once cleanup was complete.