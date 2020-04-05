LONDON, ONT. -- London and area residents can expect to see military personnel and vehicles from 31 Canadian Brigade Group (CBG) on the roads travelling to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden on Monday.

There are more than 200 soldiers from Southwestern Ontario taking part in the mobilization to help in the fight against COVID-19, said a release from the 31 Canadian Brigade Group, headquartered in London.

They are preparing to respond to federal, provincial or municipal requests for assistance.

Military members expect to help with other emergencies as well, such as floods and fires.

From CFB Borden, soldiers will be positioned to support and react to the needs as they are identified, the release said.