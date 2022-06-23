Middlesex OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen van

Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt to stop a stolen van after a lengthy, coordinated tracking effort Thursday.

The theft was reported to the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The van, which belonged to a roofing company, was taken from a Centre Road location, just south of Strathroy, Ont.

OPP monitored the vehicle as it moved through the northern part of the county.

The vehicle’s tires were spiked around 9 a.m., but the vehicle continued on, partially riding on its rims.

Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt in order to bring a stolen van to a halt on June 23, 2022. Despite the blown tires, the van continued to ride on its rims for a short time before winding up in a ditch. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)Police vehicles moved around the van, with the van eventually ending up in a ditch on the south side of Elginfield Road, east of Sylvan Road.

Police say one suspect was taken into custody and there were no injuries as a result of the pursuit.

A police vehicle was damaged as a result of the effort to stop the vehicle.

The suspect hasn’t been identified and police have not provided any information about possible charges.