WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported five new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Saturday.

The death toll related to the virus in the region remains at 222 people.

The total number of confirmed cases is at 12,418 with 12,095 considered resolved, leaving 101 active. There are now 3,250 cases with a variant of concern, and 303 cases with a mutation-positive sample.

As of June 5, a total of 316,831 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

There are no current active COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' homes, schools or child care centres across the City of London or Middlesex London.

The province reported 502 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.