LONDON, ON -- As of Wednesday, The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) confirms one new death since Tuesday, a male in his 80’s. MLHU is reporting 546 total cases, 395 of those have been resolved, and there have been 55 deaths to date.

Five new cases are being reported for Middlesex-London since Tuesday.

To date, Southwestern Public Health reports 5,196 total individuals tested to date, 374 tests pending, four deaths, 9 ongoing cases, and three cumulative institutional outbreaks.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting 54 total confirmed positive cases for Perth County (11), Stratford (26), St. Marys (4), and Huron County (13) as of Wednesday, with one new case for St. Marys.

There are 29,047 total confirmed cases for Ontario to date, 22,811 of those have been resolved, and there have been 2,312 deaths.

The province is reporting 338 new cases today.