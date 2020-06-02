LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is confirming the death of an 80-year-old female due to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, MLHU is confirming 541 total cases, 391 total resolved cases, and 54 deaths to date. Two new new cases are being reported since Monday.

There are 28,709 total confirmed cases for Ontario to date, including 22,484 recoveries and 2,293 deaths.

In Canada there have been 91,705 confirmed cases, 49,726 recoveries and 7,326 deaths reported to date.