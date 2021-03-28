LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death for Saturday and Sunday. The climb in cases first began last week.

Thursday saw 43 new COVID-19 cases reported and on Friday, 54 cases.

On Saturday, 46 new cases were reported with one additional death and on Sunday the region saw 78 new COVID-19 cases.

‘The numbers we have seen within the last few days are consistent with the indicators of the red-level of the province… all signs suggest we will need additional public health measures to stop the rises of cases we are seeing,” said MLHU associate medical officer of health, Dr. Alex Summers.

124 total COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend (Kai Mortensen / CTV News)

Summers said the increase of COVID-19 cases could be explained by lack of physically distancing measures and the increase of variants of concern in the community.

“We know that the more people that everyone comes into contact with, the higher the chance if someone is infected with COVID-19 that they may spread it to other people. The other thing that may be influencing this is the presence of variants of concern. Regardless, lack of physical distancing would explain the increase in cases.”

There are six confirmed variant cases and 111 screening positive, said MLHU.

It takes several days to weeks for a positive screening to be confirmed.

The region is also dealing with pockets of outbreaks.

There are active outbreaks in two long-term care and retirement homes, one unit at the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital and one school.

The University of Western reported two active outbreaks at two its residence buildings on Friday. There are three active residence outbreaks in total at the university.

‘There are pockets of outbreaks…The outbreaks in the student residences at some post-secondary institutions are indicative of the increased community transmission. They are causing the increased community transmission, they’re a sign that we are seeing broader community transmission throughout all types of communities in Middlesex-London region.”

‘I think it gets better sometimes in the beginning, then they forget about the rules and start to want that experience. More so going off campus to parties and finding ways to not get in trouble by doing things they shouldn’t be. I think there are days and weekends that are better than others,” said Western University student Kylie Arch.

The rise in numbers means that the London region could very well move back into the red-control zone in the coming weeks

“All signs suggest we will need additional public health measures to stop the rises of cases we are seeing,” said Summers.