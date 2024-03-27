Middlesex County is getting two new elementary schools. Here’s where they will be located

LONDON
    Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks with students in Strathroy, Ont. following a funding announcement on March 27, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks with students in Strathroy, Ont. following a funding announcement on March 27, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)
    Nearly 1,000 new student spaces are coming to southwestern Ontario with the construction of two new elementary schools, the province announced on Wednesday.

    According to a news release, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced funding to construct two new schools in Middlesex County.

    Speaking in Strathroy, Ont., the new schools will be built in Lucan-Biddulph and Komoka, creating a total of 955 new student spaces and 176 new licensed childcare spaces, and are being funded through the 2023-24 Capital Priorities Program.

    “Our government is laser focused on building new state-of-the-art schools and child care for families in rapidly growing areas across the province,” said Lecce. “That is why I am proud to deliver two new elementary schools that will benefit young students as they learn in modern schools that get students back-to-basics with hands-on learning to be better prepared for the jobs of the future.”

    During his stop in Strathroy, Lecce also hinted at an upcoming announcement for London. 

    "I'll be in the sort of the urban side of London in the coming weeks to announce a series of other announcements in schools to build," he said. 

    So what do we know about the new schools?

     

    The new school in Lucan

    The new elementary school in Lucan will be under the Thames Valley District School Board. At a cost of $25 million, including $3.5 million in child care funding, the new school will create 531 student spaces along with 88 licensed child care spaces.

    It is unclear what the name of the new school in Lucan will be or when it will open its doors to students. 

    “This approval highlights the strength of collaboration between the Thames Valley District School Board and the ministry and is encouraging news for our communities where population continues to grow at a rapid rate. We look forward to the benefits this school will bring to the Lucan community, reflecting our commitment to providing quality education for all students,” TVDSB Chair Beth Mai said in a statement.

     

    The new school in Komoka

    Named St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School, the newest school currently under construction in Komoka will be under the helm of the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) and is on track to open in early 2025, according to the school board.

    At a cost of $20.6 million, including $2.6 million in child care funding, will create 424 student spaces along with 88 licensed child care spaces.

    The 507-student school is located just outside London off Burloak Drive, near Hyde Park Road and Sunningdale Road. St. Gabriel will welcome students from St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Elementary School, with more than 400 students transferring to St. Gabriel.

    “This is amazing news for families in Middlesex County and west London. This is an area in our region that is growing rapidly. A new elementary school will accommodate new students as well as relieve pressure on some of our existing schools,” said LDCSB Chair of the Board of Trustees Gabe Pizzuti. 

    — With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland 

