Advertisement
Meth and stun gun seized by London police; Brampton man facing charges
A London Police car is seen in this file photo.
LONDON, ONT -- The London Police Service (LPS) says a Brampton, Ont. man is facing a number of charges after failing to stop for a police officer in the east end of the city over the weekend.
On Sunday around 5 a.m., an LPS officer noticed a motorcycle travelling southbound on Crumlin Sideroad without a licence plate.
The officer turned on the emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the driver, however it sped away, westbound on Trafalgar Street.
A short time later, the officer located the motorcycle in a parking lot in the 200-block of Marconi Boulevard, and arrested the driver for failing to stop for police.
Further checks revealed that the suspect was a prohibited driver and a search yielded methamphetamine valued at $2,890 and a stun gun.
A 35-year-old man from Brampton is facing a number of charges, including fail to stop for police and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused is scheduled to appear in London court in December.