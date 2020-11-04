LONDON, ONT -- The London Police Service (LPS) says a Brampton, Ont. man is facing a number of charges after failing to stop for a police officer in the east end of the city over the weekend.

On Sunday around 5 a.m., an LPS officer noticed a motorcycle travelling southbound on Crumlin Sideroad without a licence plate.

The officer turned on the emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the driver, however it sped away, westbound on Trafalgar Street.

A short time later, the officer located the motorcycle in a parking lot in the 200-block of Marconi Boulevard, and arrested the driver for failing to stop for police.

Further checks revealed that the suspect was a prohibited driver and a search yielded methamphetamine valued at $2,890 and a stun gun.

A 35-year-old man from Brampton is facing a number of charges, including fail to stop for police and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court in December.