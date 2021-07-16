LONDON, ONT. -- Following an update in April, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHS) Thames Valley Addition and Mental Health Services, formally Addition services of Thames Valley (ADSTV), CMHA Elgin-Middlesex, and CMHA Oxford County has officially become CMHA Thames Valley Addition and Mental Health Services.

Along with a new Board of Directors, Co-CEO's Beth Mitchell and Linda Sibley, CMHA Thames Valley Addition and Mental Health Services will include integrated:

Intake, access & assessment

Peer support

Crisis services

Housing services

Councilling treatment services

"There's still work to do to bring our organizations together and we're taking the time to do it right," says Mitchell.

Cross-disciplinary teams will be serving each part of the region.