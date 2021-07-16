LONDON, ONT. -- Following an update in April, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHS) Thames Valley Addition and Mental Health Services, formally Addition services of Thames Valley (ADSTV), CMHA Elgin-Middlesex, and CMHA Oxford County has officially become CMHA Thames Valley Addition and Mental Health Services.

Along with a new Board of Directors, Co-CEO's Beth Mitchell and Linda Sibley, CMHA Thames Valley Addition and Mental Health Services will include integrated:

  • Intake, access & assessment
  • Peer support
  • Crisis services
  • Housing services
  • Councilling treatment services

"There's still work to do to bring our organizations together and we're taking the time to do it right," says Mitchell.

Cross-disciplinary teams will be serving each part of the region.