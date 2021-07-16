Advertisement
Mental health agency across Thames Valley integrates
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 9:32AM EDT
Canadian Mental Health Association
LONDON, ONT. -- Following an update in April, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHS) Thames Valley Addition and Mental Health Services, formally Addition services of Thames Valley (ADSTV), CMHA Elgin-Middlesex, and CMHA Oxford County has officially become CMHA Thames Valley Addition and Mental Health Services.
Along with a new Board of Directors, Co-CEO's Beth Mitchell and Linda Sibley, CMHA Thames Valley Addition and Mental Health Services will include integrated:
- Intake, access & assessment
- Peer support
- Crisis services
- Housing services
- Councilling treatment services
"There's still work to do to bring our organizations together and we're taking the time to do it right," says Mitchell.
Cross-disciplinary teams will be serving each part of the region.