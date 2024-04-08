Memorial erected for motorcycle driver killed in weekend collision

A memorial has been erected on Oxford Street East for Brayden Lemon, who tragically lost his life Saturday in a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

"I watched it happen in my rearview, and then I was there, like, kind of for his last little moments. It was absolutely the worst day of my life. The hardest day of my life, for sure. You don't ever expect that. He was young. We had so many plans," said Lemon’s fiancé Natisha Duncan.

Lemon was an avid rider. According to Duncan, this was his first ride after recovering from a crash two years ago that broke Lemon’s ankle. The pair had been inseparable and were planning to marry in 2026.

"He was somebody that loved wholeheartedly. He was an all or nothing kind of guy for everyone that he cared about. And I know that we were in love, we were each other's person, 100 per cent," said Duncan.

Friends of Lemon visited the site Monday to pay their respects, and spoke of his joy for life.

A memorial, seen on April 8, 2024, has been erected on Oxford Street East for Brayden Lemon, who tragically lost his life April 6, 2024 in a collision between a motorcycle and a car. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

"He was a very positive person,” said longtime friend who wanted to be referred to as ‘Mo.’ “I've seen him fall a few times and he always got right back up. I don't know. It's really hard to put into words, you know, like, I didn't expect him to pass away so young. He still had a lot of life ahead of him."

According to Transportation Supervisor Bob Gamble in Fanshawe College's Corporate Training Solutions course, this tragedy is a reminder for riders and motorists to be aware of their surroundings as warmer weather welcomes bikes back onto the roads.

"At this time of year, other drivers on the road might not be expecting motorcycles around them. So it's important when you head out on your motorcycle to be paying attention to other drivers who might not see you," said Gamble.

The investigation has been turned over to the traffic management division, and London police is asking for anyone who may have dash cam video in the area of Oxford Street East and Wethered Street between 5:20 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. on Saturday to come forward.