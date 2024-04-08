Memorial erected for motorcycle driver killed in weekend collision
A memorial has been erected on Oxford Street East for Brayden Lemon, who tragically lost his life Saturday in a collision between a motorcycle and a car.
"I watched it happen in my rearview, and then I was there, like, kind of for his last little moments. It was absolutely the worst day of my life. The hardest day of my life, for sure. You don't ever expect that. He was young. We had so many plans," said Lemon’s fiancé Natisha Duncan.
Lemon was an avid rider. According to Duncan, this was his first ride after recovering from a crash two years ago that broke Lemon’s ankle. The pair had been inseparable and were planning to marry in 2026.
"He was somebody that loved wholeheartedly. He was an all or nothing kind of guy for everyone that he cared about. And I know that we were in love, we were each other's person, 100 per cent," said Duncan.
Friends of Lemon visited the site Monday to pay their respects, and spoke of his joy for life.
A memorial, seen on April 8, 2024, has been erected on Oxford Street East for Brayden Lemon, who tragically lost his life April 6, 2024 in a collision between a motorcycle and a car. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)
"He was a very positive person,” said longtime friend who wanted to be referred to as ‘Mo.’ “I've seen him fall a few times and he always got right back up. I don't know. It's really hard to put into words, you know, like, I didn't expect him to pass away so young. He still had a lot of life ahead of him."
According to Transportation Supervisor Bob Gamble in Fanshawe College's Corporate Training Solutions course, this tragedy is a reminder for riders and motorists to be aware of their surroundings as warmer weather welcomes bikes back onto the roads.
"At this time of year, other drivers on the road might not be expecting motorcycles around them. So it's important when you head out on your motorcycle to be paying attention to other drivers who might not see you," said Gamble.
The investigation has been turned over to the traffic management division, and London police is asking for anyone who may have dash cam video in the area of Oxford Street East and Wethered Street between 5:20 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. on Saturday to come forward.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like magic': Total solar eclipse moves across parts of Canada, crowds in awe
Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.
4 arrested in connection with murder of 22-year-old in Penticton, B.C.
Police investigating the 2021 murder of a man in Penticton, B.C., have arrested four people in connection with the case, including three who were youths at the time of the killing.
Canada is on track to spend tens of billions more on defence in the coming years. Here's where it's headed
Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
WATCH Time-lapse video shows the solar eclipse across North America
Watch time-lapse video of the solar eclipse as it occurred from Mexico to Canada.
Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction
Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.
Here are some highlights from the total solar eclipse in Ontario
Hundreds of people across Ontario looked up to the skies to view the total solar eclipse on Monday – a rare celestial event that will not return for another 120 years.
Why this year's eclipse is different from the last one in 2017
In addition to being a rare phenomenon, Monday's total solar eclipse is different than the last one visible from North America in 2017 for a few reasons.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse brings breathtaking views across eastern Ontario
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
-