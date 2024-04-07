London police investigating fatal crash between motorcycle, vehicle
One person has died after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
According to a social media post from the London Police Service, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday police responded to the area of Oxford Street East and Wethered Street for the report of a serious collision.
Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
First responders could be seen giving CPR to the motorcycle driver after the collision.
In a statement to CTV News London Sunday night, London police confirmed the crash was fatal.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.
The investigation is ongoing, and has been turned over to the Traffic Management Unit.
The cause of the crash, the identity of the deceased, and whether any charges will be laid remains unknown at this time.
- With files from CTV News London’s Joel Merritt
First responders can be seen giving CPR to a motorcycle driver after a collision on Oxford Street East and Wethered Street in London, Ont. on April 6, 2024. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
