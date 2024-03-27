Mayor to emphasize urgent need for province to approve new elementary schools
City councillors are backing the public school board’s bid for new elementary schools in two fast-growing neighbourhoods in London.
“As far as I understand, there are decisions going to be made quite soon around new schools and hopefully some funding,” Coun. Corrine Rahman told colleagues on the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee.
On Tuesday, the committee unanimously backed a motion by Rahman and Coun. Hopkins, asking the mayor to have further communications with the province about the urgent need to approve new schools in west and southwest London.
In total, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is seeking eight shovel-ready projects in its request to the province — four in London, four outside London.
However, the two proposed schools in west and southwest London face deadlines of September 2024 and March 2025, to exercise options on the properties, or risk the sites being repurposed into housing.
No alternative sites exist within the neighbourhoods.
The mayor already sent a letter supporting TVDSB’s initial application for capital funding last fall.
Given the looming deadlines, Morgan said he will personally reach out to the Ministry of Education.
“I’ll probably end up trying to get a phone call [scheduled] to communicate directly with them,” he said.
The school board has the power to expropriate land for new schools, but the process could result in students being crowded into existing schools longer than necessary.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW 'Couldn't have asked for anything better': DNA test kits reveal B.C. woman's closest friend is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
Three ships have hit bridges in different countries -- in just three months. Should we be worried?
Recent incidents and the toll – with at least five killed in China, and six still missing in Baltimore – have highlighted what experts say is the urgent need to improve or protect old bridges to accommodate larger modern vessels.
Woman charged in connection with dog attack at Toronto playground previously found to be 'irresponsible dog owner'
The woman charged in connection with a dog attack in Toronto that left a nine-year-old child with 'life-altering injuries' has previously been found by a court to be an irresponsible dog owner, CTV News has learned.
A bus has come off a highway in eastern Germany, killing at least 5 people
At least five people were killed Wednesday when a bus headed from Berlin to Switzerland came off a highway in eastern Germany and ended up on its side, authorities said.
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
Smuggling suspect knew of frigid cold before Indian family's death on Canada border, prosecutors say
A man accused of helping smuggle people across the U.S.-Canadian border had been warned of blizzard conditions before he arranged for four members of an Indian family to cross in 2022, prosecutors allege. The parents and two young children froze to death.
Animal rights groups seek review of Ontario's new hunting dog law
Two animal rights organizations have requested a review of a new Ontario law that expands a licensing regime that allows dogs to track down captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits in massive fenced-in pens.
Visa, Mastercard reach US$30 billion settlement over credit card fees
Visa and Mastercard reached an estimated US$30 billion settlement to limit credit and debit card fees for merchants, with some savings likely to be passed on to consumers through lower prices.
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew feared dead
It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher's 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.