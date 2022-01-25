Mayor's Annual State of the City Address Tuesday to be virtual once again

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the largest annual event for London’s business community to go online.

Mayor Ed Holder’s 2022 State of the City Address, hosted by the London District Chamber of Commerce, will be live-streamed to ticket holders this morning because of pandemic restrictions on indoor gatherings.

Prior to last year, more than 1200 business leaders would gather each January inside the RBC Place Convention Centre to hear the speech.

The mayor is expected to highlight recent business achievements, update progress on commitments made during his previous SOTC speeches, and set goals for the remaining 10 months in this city council’s term.

Holder hasn’t been shy to make bold promises in his previous three addresses.

In 2019, he set a 60 day deadline for council to make a decision about constructing a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

The following year a goal was set to make London the first major city in Canada with a fully-electric bus fleet.

Last year Holder said London will create 3,000 new affordable housing units in just five years.

The event begins at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Check back here for details from the 2022 SOTC address after the mayor has concluded speaking.

(More to come)