Master bargaining begins for GM CAMI plant workers in Ingersoll
Master bargaining between Unifor and GM opened on Monday on behalf of members of the CAMI assembly plant and battery assembly facility in Ingersoll.
A key point in Unifor’s negotiations is the changing landscape of auto manufacturing.
“Our members at CAMI are on the frontline of the EV transition in Canada, and Unifor will fight to protect the good union jobs and secure future every autoworker was promised,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “These negotiations will focus squarely on securing workers the economic stability our members deserve and that includes aligning CAMI workers with the rest of our GM membership to eliminate the historical lag in wage increases and other negotiated benefits.”
Unifor Local 88 represents more than 1,100 members at CAMI Assembly that build a variety of battery and electric car components.
Negotiations follow established bargaining with Ford, GM and Stellantis which took place in 2023. As a result of offset bargaining cycles, CAMI members await adjustments to ensure that their pay is on par with their counterparts at other locations. Current negotiations will focus on wages, pensions, and job security improvements.
Workers have been impacted by battery shortages since March 2020, resulting in rotating layoffs for workers.
“Our focus remains on obtaining a contract that gives our members a good, predictable income, allows them to retire with dignity and offers opportunity to the next generation of autoworkers,” said Unifor CAMI Plant Chairperson Mike Van Boekel. “CAMI workers are incredibly resilient, dedicated, and hardworking and now we need to get our members back to what they do best: building cutting edge vehicles that will drive us into the future.”
Unionised employees at CAMI voted 97 per cent in favour of striking if an agreement is not reached by 10:59 p.m. on September 17.
