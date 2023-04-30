Massive police presence turns out to be false alarm

A dozen London Police Service cruisers arrived in the area of 106 and 110 Baseline Rd. W. just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police told CTV News London they received a report of what sounded like a gun shot from an apartment building, and immediately responded by blocking off the street at both ends.

A London-Middlesex EMS vehicle was also on scene.

Officers in tactical gear were seen leaving the building about an hour later, and all police vehicles left just before 10 a.m.

Police said they found no evidence of gunfire.