Massive barn fire in Huron County

Firefighters attended the scene of a dairy barn fire on Monday.

The Goderich Fire Department posted on social media that they were providing a mutual aid tanker around 3:30 p.m. for the North Huron fire department.

A viewer submitted photos of the blaze, saying the fire was located on Hullet-McKillop Rad near Blyth, Ont.

CTV News has reached out to fire officials, but no further details are available at this time.

— With files from CTV's Scott Miller

A fire broke out on a farm on Hullet-McKillop Road near Blyth, Ont. on June 19, 2023. (Source: Tracey Simms)

