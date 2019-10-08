

LONDON, Ont. - Fields to Forks has won a national award that was handed out in Edmonton recently.

On Tuesday, Middlesex County presented the 2019 Marketing Canada Award for the Fields to Forks video campaign to local agri-business stakeholders.

CTV London produces the weekly stories seen on our newscast and is a partner in the campaign that showcases agri-business and its contribution to local and regional economies.

The program includes a website and numerous themed agricultural vignettes.

“Fields to Forks was a group effort, and we want to recognize everyone involved, especially Bell Media including CTV and CJBK for its development, and the Middlesex and Ontario Federations of Agriculture, and all of the local partners and community members who have enabled this campaign to become the public acclaim it is today,” says Cara Finn, the director of economic development.

Fields to Forks segments can be seen every Thursday the CTV London newscast.