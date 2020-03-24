LONDON, ONT. -- The London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) says the outpouring of support for health care workers from the community has been amazing.

“Most people are saying, 'How can I help our front-line caregivers, they are making these heroic efforts to protect all of us.'” says John MacFarlane, the CEO and president at LHSF.

On Friday, the COVID-19 Response Fund was set up after hundreds of phone calls to the foundation from those wanting to help.

“The response was immediate from our community people truly want to provide help in any way they can be it financial or otherwise to support our front-line workers, so we're already into the thousands of dollars.”

The money will be used to buy equipment and supplies like masks and ventilators to battle the pandemic.