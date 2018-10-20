

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Numerous police officers are combing Dorchester seeking a male believed to be involved in a crash in the town.

London police tell CTV News that about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue.

The vehicle sped away from police and was found crashed at River Heights public school in Dorchester.

Hydro poles were knocked down in the collision and power was out to a section of the town.

Police were concerned the suspect may have a gun, but they could not confirm that.

Dorchester Dolphins head coach Jeff McKay sent out a Tweet indicated that police told him to stay in his home and go to the basement.

A helicopter arrived on scene about 5:30 p.m. to help in the search.

Police describe the suspect as a young black man, who was wearing a black coat, white shirt, tan pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.