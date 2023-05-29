Man, woman charged after producing firearm, threatening victim inside home
A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after they allegedly brandished a handgun and made threats against a victim in an east London, Ont. home over the weekend, police said.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, a man and woman attended a residence in the area of Wavell Street and Dundas Street when police said the man produced a firearm and threatened an individual inside the home.
The suspects then fled the residence and police were contacted, in which a description of the suspects and vehicle were provided.
Officers later located and arrested a man and woman in a nearby parking lot, where a search yielded a loaded handgun.
As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old man and woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Occupy motor vehicle with firearm
- Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm
In addition, the 28-year-old male has also been charged with the following offences:
- Uttering threats of death or bodily harm
- Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence
Both of the accused were scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday in connection to the charges.
