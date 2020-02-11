LONDON, ONT. -- The London man convicted of calling in a bomb threat to the London Abused Women’s Centre was sentenced Tuesday in court.

Todd Rogers, 64, had been found guilty of mischief and uttering threats in December.

In August of 2017 a man called in a bomb threat to the centre on York Street near Glebe Street. Nothing suspicious was found and no one was injured.

Justice Mark Poland gave Rogers a suspended sentence along with three years of probation.

Before leaving Rogers told the court he would not obey the orders of his probation.