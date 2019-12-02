A London man has been found guilty of uttering threats and mischief in connection with a bomb threat at the London Abused Women's Centre.

Todd Rogers was convicted in the case in a London courtroom on Monday, more than two years after the incident.

On Aug. 30, 2017, London police were called to the women's centre on York Street near Glebe Street following a threat. Officers were told that a man threatened to detonate a bomb that afternoon.

A search inside and outside the building found nothing suspicious.

Police were able to track down the suspect after they obtained video of the man and a shot of his car.

Rogers was arrested the following day.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14 and the Crown is raising the provision that the crime was motivated by hate toward women.

Megan Walker, the executive director of the London Abused Women's Centre, says she is pleased the Crown is pursuing the case as hate motivated.

"It resonated with us and it validated the fear that we had had throughout the entire two years of going through this," Walker says.

"We're grateful to the police for their investigative work. We're grateful to the judge for being very clear about what was happening and we're very grateful to the Crown's office for taking this issue seriously."

- With files from CTV London's Nick Paparella and Kathy Rumleski