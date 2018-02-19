Featured
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant captured after fleeing RIDE program
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 1:52PM EST
A 32-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant was captured after fleeing on foot from a RIDE program.
OPP were conducting the spot-check in North Perth when a man and a woman were stopped by police.
The pair got out of the car and ran into a nearby woodlot.
A search involving Perth, Huron and Wellington County OPP as well as Perth paramedics and fire officials eventually found the two.
Daniel Goulden of Loyalist Township is charged with:
• Drive While Disqualified
• Flight From Police
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
• Possession of Schedule I Substance for Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine)
• Operate a Motor Vehicle-No Insurance
• Fail to Wear Seatbelt
• Use Plates Not Authorized for Motor Vehicle
• Fail to Produce Permit
He remains in custody. The woman was arrested but released unconditionally.