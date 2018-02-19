

A 32-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant was captured after fleeing on foot from a RIDE program.

OPP were conducting the spot-check in North Perth when a man and a woman were stopped by police.

The pair got out of the car and ran into a nearby woodlot.

A search involving Perth, Huron and Wellington County OPP as well as Perth paramedics and fire officials eventually found the two.

Daniel Goulden of Loyalist Township is charged with:

• Drive While Disqualified

• Flight From Police

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

• Possession of Schedule I Substance for Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine)

• Operate a Motor Vehicle-No Insurance

• Fail to Wear Seatbelt

• Use Plates Not Authorized for Motor Vehicle

• Fail to Produce Permit

He remains in custody. The woman was arrested but released unconditionally.