WINGHAM, ONT. -- West Grey police officers have been cleared by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of any wrongdoing in the arrest of a father and son near Durham last June.

Police were called to David Hillier’s residence in the early morning hours of June 6, 2020 to remove an unwanted person.

What followed left the 68-year-old Hillier in hospital, his son badly bruised and charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest.

In a lawsuit filed shortly after the incident, the Hilliers allege that two West Grey Police officers tasered Hillier and his son Casey, before hitting them each 20 times with their batons.

The 68-year-old David Hillier suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and deep bruising.

He had to be airlifted to a London hospital for treatment while his son suffered injuries, as well.

The West Grey Police Service says two of their officers were also injured the interaction with the Hilliers.

Police say they did not start the physical confrontation, and used the force needed to subdue both men.

Ontario's SIU determined that despite the Hillier’s injuries, West Grey police officers used the force necessary to deal with the situation that evening, saying there are no reasonable grounds to lay in charges against the officers in this case.

Attempts to reach West Grey police and the Hillier’s lawyer, have, so far, been unsuccessful.