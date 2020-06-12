WINGHAM, ONT. -- The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man suffered “serious injuries” following an interaction with West Grey Police.

Police say they responded to a dispute at a property on Concession 14 NDR, north of Hanover, Ont. last weekend, when there was an “altercation” between West Grey officers and the occupants of the home.

Two police officers were injured during the altercation, as was one man, say police.

West Grey police call the man’s injuries, "serious."

Police say they arrested a man on scene for two counts of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.